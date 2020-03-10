Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,440,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 713,253 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 425,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 1,248,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,454. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

