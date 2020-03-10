Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,948. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $59,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

