Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

