DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,512,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. 81,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,600. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

