Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

DBL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 6,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

