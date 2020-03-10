Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Domtar worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 18,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,926. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.