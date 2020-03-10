Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.73.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.33 million, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

