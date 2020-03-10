Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $619.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

