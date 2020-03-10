Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-4.00 EPS.

NYSE DKS opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

