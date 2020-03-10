Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reissued a hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

