Dicks Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

