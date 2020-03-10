Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DESP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

DESP stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

