Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Depomed stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Depomed has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

