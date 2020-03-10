Daimler’s (DAI) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAI. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.06 ($57.05).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €30.18 ($35.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Daimler has a 12 month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.