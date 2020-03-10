Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $828.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock valued at $17,052,826. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

