CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

