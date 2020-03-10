CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.88 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

