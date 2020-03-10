Critical Survey: Avantor (AVTR) vs. Its Rivals

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avantor to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Avantor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avantor
|$6.04 billion
|N/A
|22.02
|Avantor Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$309.44 million
|13.06
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avantor
|0
|4
|19
|0
|2.83
|Avantor Competitors
|257
|1071
|1435
|77
|2.47
Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.14%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Avantor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avantor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Avantor Competitors
|-105.29%
|-115.44%
|-16.69%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
79.7% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Avantor beats its rivals on 9 of the 11 factors compared.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
