Critical Comparison: HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Pico (OTCMKTS:PICO)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pico alerts:

Pico has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.8% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pico and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 13.96 -$3.33 million N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S $2.80 billion 7.98 $3.98 billion $0.52 8.89

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pico and HENDERSON LD DE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Pico and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82% HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pico beats HENDERSON LD DE/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.