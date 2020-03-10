Critical Analysis: ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A ATLANTIA SPA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 2.92 $574.15 million $2.38 15.97 ATLANTIA SPA/ADR $8.08 billion 2.05 $312.76 million $0.58 17.33

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATLANTIA SPA/ADR. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATLANTIA SPA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ATLANTIA SPA/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR beats ATLANTIA SPA/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also develops, operates, and manages Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, monitoring, and maintenance of road networks and airport infrastructures; operation of tolling systems; and provision of systems integration, hardware and software maintenance, customer, and consultancy services in the field of free-flow electronic tolling systems. Further, it produces and operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

