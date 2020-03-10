Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

