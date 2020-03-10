Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.83 ($50.97).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €29.04 ($33.77) on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.01 ($43.03) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.86 and a 200-day moving average of €41.76.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

