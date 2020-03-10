Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Corteva by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,510. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Corteva has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.