Cormark Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$14.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.48.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

