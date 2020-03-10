Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $350.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

COO opened at $317.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.35. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

