Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $278.50 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.31 and its 200-day moving average is $317.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

