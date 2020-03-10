Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $357.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.35. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

