Contrasting MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & Cision (NYSE:CISN)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Cision (NYSE:CISN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Cision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 12.38% 14.87% 10.56% Cision -0.70% 25.62% 5.25%

This table compares MiX Telematics and Cision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $136.46 million 1.73 $14.75 million $0.75 13.93 Cision $730.37 million 2.03 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.04

MiX Telematics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cision. Cision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiX Telematics and Cision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.45%. Cision has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Cision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cision has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

