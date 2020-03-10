Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.23 ($145.61).

CON opened at €79.10 ($91.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65. Continental has a 12-month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

