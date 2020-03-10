Comparing biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) & MultiCell Technologies (OTCMKTS:MEDS)

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares biOasis Technologies and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biOasis Technologies -210.43% N/A -209.57% MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for biOasis Technologies and MultiCell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biOasis Technologies and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biOasis Technologies $1.10 million 8.76 -$2.65 million N/A N/A MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 7.17 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

MultiCell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

biOasis Technologies has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MultiCell Technologies beats biOasis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biOasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases, glioblastomas, and neurodegenerative diseases. Bioasis Technologies Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with CQDM and Brain Canada to perform research on the delivery of therapeutic compounds across the BBB; and a strategic collaboration with BIOAGILYTIX for the development and validation of bioanalytical methods to support the xB3 TM-001 program, as well with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and manufacturing of xB3-001 to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

