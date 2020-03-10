Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.42 ($45.84).

SGO opened at €28.70 ($33.37) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.52.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

