CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $10,528,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

