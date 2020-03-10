Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $10.05 on Friday. Community First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 335.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

