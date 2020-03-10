Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.88. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

