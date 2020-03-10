Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.88. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

