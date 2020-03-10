Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

