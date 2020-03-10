Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

