Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 795,832 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

