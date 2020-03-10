Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,063.89 ($40.30).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,472 ($32.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,723.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,599.28. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 430 shares of company stock worth $1,162,508.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

