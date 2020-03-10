Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) versus Wells Fargo & Co (OTCMKTS:WFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Wells Fargo & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $103.92 billion 1.28 $19.55 billion $4.38 7.42

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clarkston Financial and Wells Fargo & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Co 5 17 1 0 1.83

Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% Wells Fargo & Co 18.81% 12.11% 1.09%

About Clarkston Financial

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

