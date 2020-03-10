Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 454.60 ($5.98).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 365.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 144.74. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. Ascential’s payout ratio is presently 3.16%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

