Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 869.70 ($11.44).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 596 ($7.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 802.06. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 697.20 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

