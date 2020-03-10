Citigroup Raises Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $16.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.
Shares of CLLS opened at $12.11 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
