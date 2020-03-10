Citigroup Raises Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $16.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.11 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

