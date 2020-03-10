Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

CINE opened at GBX 104 ($1.37) on Friday. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.22.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

