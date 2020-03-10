CIBC Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$27.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

TSE:TOY opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

