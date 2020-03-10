Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
