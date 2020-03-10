Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

