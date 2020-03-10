Chiasma (CHMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Chiasma stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

