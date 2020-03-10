Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-133 million.

CYOU opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYOU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

