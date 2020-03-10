Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.68.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.