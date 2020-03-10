Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 47,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,909. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

