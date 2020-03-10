Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

