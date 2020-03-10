CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

CDNA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. CareDx has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $689,714. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

